The Pakistan team during a training session. Image Credit: Ahmed Kutty/Gulf News

Islamabad: Pakistan Test captain Azhar Ali wants to quickly forget the two losses to Australia and prepare for next week’s home Test series against Sri Lanka.

Pakistan couldn’t win a single international match in Australia, losing the T20 series 2-0 and then the Test matches, which were part of World Test Championship, in Brisbane and Adelaide by large margins inside four days.

“It was a disappointing series,” Azhar said Friday. “We are a pride cricketing nation and definitely our pride has been hurt with two innings defeat in Australia.”

Pakistan arrived from Australia early Friday and have only four more days before they take on Sri Lanka in the first Test in Rawalpindi.