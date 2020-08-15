Inzamam-ul-Haq, the former Pakistan captain, has criticised the team’s defensive display against England in the second Test at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.
Pakistan were 223 runs for the loss of nine wickets in their first innings in the 86 overs played across the first two days, with rain and bad light limiting the action. Only Abid Ali (60) and Mohammad Rizwan (60*) have taken the game to the England bowlers.
“Pakistan batsmen were scared of playing their shots. If you look at most of their dismissals, their bat was behind their leg,” Inzamam said on his YouTube channel.
“When you meet the ball, your bat should be ahead of your leg. You are getting caught at slips because you are employing a defensive approach.”
The 50-year-old said that Pakistan should play an aggressive brand of cricket as only then they can defeat England in their own backyard.
“I request the batsmen and team management to play aggressive cricket, in order to beat England. Otherwise, we will be depending on rain to save us in this Test,” he said.
Pakistan are 1-0 down in the three-Test series after losing the opening Test by three wickets at Old Trafford.