Pakistan have failed to chase down low totals in fourth innings in the past as well. Just little over a year ago, Sri Lanka bowled them out for 114 to deny them a win by 21 runs at the same venue and last year against West Indies in Barbados, they were bowled out for 81 in a chase of 187. “It is very disappointing to say the least,” added Sarfraz. “The way we started off yesterday, we felt we will get through to the target easily. But then we lost three wickets and they there wasn’t a good partnership.