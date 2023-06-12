Dubai: Former Indian team mental conditioning coach Paddy Upton feels the hosts will have to shut out external noises like social media interaction in order to maximise the home advantage to win the 50-over World Cup to be held at India later this year.

“This is the first time the World Cup is going back to India after 2011, when the Men in Blue won the title. So it is advantage India from a home grip, not only on the home ground knowledge, but the experience of living in India. Lot of teams, particularly during a World Cup, are restricted to your hotel and playing ground. It’s quite a tough environment. So it’s definitely advantage India because off the field they’ll also be most comfortable as well,” Upton told Gulf News.

The South African followed up his positive comments to provide an insight into the perils faced by a modern day cricketer.

External conditions

When India won the 2011 World Cup under Mahendra Singh Dhoni, defeating Sri Lanka in front of a packed Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, the external conditions were different. The players were not affected by the social media so much then like they were controlled by them today.

Australia's Scott Boland appeals for the dismissal of India's Shubman Gill during the ICC World Test Championship final at The Oval, London.

The penetration of social media among the younger generation is so much that Indian opener Shubman Gill took to social media to question the umpiring decision against him during the second innings of the World Test Championship final against Australia at The Oval. Gill, subsequently, has been fined 15 per cent of his match fees by the International Cricket Council on Monday.

“The young cricketer of today is very caught up in social media, caught up in the world out there. A lot of them are influenced and affected by the world out there on what people say and how people react to their posts, are liking it or not, are they complimenting them or criticising them,” added Upton, who was part of the coaching staff during India’s World Cup triumph in 2011, which ended a 28-year wait for the second title.

Shutting off noise

“They’ve grown up in a social media world. They’re really allowing fans into the hotel room to talk to them. I don’t know yet the degree to which they will be able to shut off the external noise, because a World Cup with external noises will be too much, along with what is on the media, on the TV or just in the stadiums. How good are they at shutting off the noise where they’ve grown up listening to these external noise, probably unhealthily too much, will be a challenge,” added Upton, who was in Dubai for a workshop for corporate leaders Unlock Your Leadership A-Game. The 54-year-old said it might not just be restricted to India as most teams in the World Cup will have a similar challenge.

India fans display a banner in reference to the television umpire Richard Kettleborough after a decision to allow the dismissal of India's Shubman Gill from a catch by Australia's Cameron Green. Image Credit: Reuters

Upton, who was also the coach of Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League, feels India have the talent and IPL has given young players the experience of handling high-pressure situations.