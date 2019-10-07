‘The fast bowlers can breathe easy, knowing that they are there’

Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin. Image Credit: AFP

Visakhapatnam: Speedster Mohammad Shami hailed the efforts of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja after India defeated South Africa by 203 runs in the first Test on Sunday.

Shami exploited the conditions on offer on the fifth day by snaring five wickets while Jadeja bagged four.

Ashwin may have taken just one wicket in the second innings but had picked up seven in the first. In the process, he equalled Sri Lankan spin legend Muttiah Muralitharan to become the fastest to 350 Test wickets in 66 matches.

“Ashwin has a lot of Test cricket experience, and bowled very well in both the first and second innings,” Shami said.