Dubai: Oman have moved to the brink of securing an ODI status and a spot in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 with a convincing win over Hong Kong. Oman are the only side with three victories from three games in the ICC World Cricket League Division 2 in Windhoek, Namibia, after a destructive performance with the ball and a well-timed run chase earned the team a seven-wicket triumph to keep them top of the table.
With the top four teams at the end of the week in Namibia earning ODI status and more competitive cricket in the newly formed Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2, only an unlikely set of results over the final two rounds of group matches can deny Omans.
The US and Namibia are also in good shape to secure a top-four spot.