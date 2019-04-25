Dubai: Oman have moved to the brink of securing an ODI status and a spot in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 with a convincing win over Hong Kong. Oman are the only side with three victories from three games in the ICC World Cricket League Division 2 in Windhoek, Namibia, after a destructive performance with the ball and a well-timed run chase earned the team a seven-wicket triumph to keep them top of the table.