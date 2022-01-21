Sharjah: The UAE’s rising star and off-spinner Mohammed Faraazuddin produced a six-wicket haul to bowl Karwan Blues to a 38-run win over MGM Cricket Club in the 16th match of the CBFS, powered by Fancode, T20 tournament at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

MGM Cricket Club, chasing a target of 157 in 20 overs, were bowled out for 118 in 18.4 overs with Faraazuddin returning figures of 3.4-0-21-6. All-rounder

Speaking about his spell, Faraazuddin, said: “It is my first six-wicket haul though I had bagged five wickets before in domestic matches. I tried to maintain a good line and length. I am already a contracted player and am among the 25 for the UAE team training under coach Robin Singh. I played two years for UAE Under-19 team and also played alongside Chris Gayle for Team Abu Dhabi in the Abu Dhabi T10. It is my dream to play for the UAE senior team and I am working hard to win a place in the team in the oncoming World Cup qualifiers.”

Faraazuddin, who had represented the UAE in the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020 in South Africa, had cracked a valuable unbeaten 31 in his team’s one-wicket win over New Zealand at Johannesburg.

Electing to bat first, Karwan Blues had posted 156 for six in 20 overs. In-form Lovepreet Singh and opener Fahad Nawaz put on a 108-run partnership for the second wicket for Karwan Blues. Despite losing wickets at regular intervals, Fahad Nawaz kept the run flowing with a knock of 71.

Chasing the challenging total MGM lost wickets at regular intervals with Mayank Choudhary and Waqas Ali offering meek resistance.

Earlier, Opener Asif Khan’s half-century ensured InterGlobe Marine their fifth successive victory. Asif Khan’s 64 squashed Karwan Strikers valiant effort to defend their total of 160 for 8 in 20 overs. After Khan fell, South Africa’s Imran Tahir played a responsible unbeaten knock of 16 to ensure his team a three-wicket win.

Brief scores:

Karwan Blues bt MGM Cricket Club by 38 runs. Karwan Blues 156 for 6 in 20 overs (Fahad Nawaz 71, Lovepreet Singh 30, Nawab Khan 2 for 32) MGM Cricket Club 118 in 18.4 overs (Mayank Choudhary 24, Waqas Ali 31, Omid Rahman 2 for 18, Mohammed Faraazuddin 6 for 21). Man of the match: Mohammed Faraazuddin.

InterGlobe Marine bt Karwan Strikers by 3 wkts. Karwan Strikers 160 for 8 in 20 overs (Aryan Lakra 27, Ameer Hamza 26, Ali Khan 37, Hazrat Luqman 2 for 34, Imran Tahir 2 for 34) InterGlobe Marine 162 for 7 in 19.4 overs (Asif Khan 64, Vishnu Sukumaran 20, Ahmed Shafiq 2 for 23, Aryan Lakra 2 for 35). Man of the match: Asif Khan.

InterGlobe Marine bt Karwan Blues by three wickets. Karwan Blues 131 for 5 in 20 overs (Waqar Ali Jutt 20, Lovepreet Singh 66, Imran Tahir 2 for 19) InterGlobe Marine 132 for 7 in 17.4 overs (Asif Khan 21, Yasir Khaleem 25, Basil Hameed 36n.o, Babar Ghazanfar 28, Asif Hayat 2 for 32, Karthik Meiyappan 3 for 28). Man of the match: Imran Tahir.

Karwan Strikers bt Savannah Lions by 147 runs. Karwan Strikers 239 for 5 in 20 overs (Aryan Lakra 20, Ameer Hamza 57, Ali Khan 70n.o, Fayyaz Ahmed 40, Roshan Khan 3 for 27) Savannah Lions 92 in 19 overs (Robin Gow Kleinschmidt 21, Earl Kivedo 21, Aryan Lakra 2 for 12, Nadir Hussain 3 for 10). Man of the match: Ali Khan.