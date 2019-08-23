Dubai: Ocean Fair beat Anchor Marine by 26 runs to lift the 21st City Diamond Indian Independence Day Cup, held on the second day of Eid at Ocean Fair Sports Club Grounds at Dubai Investment Park. In the first semi-final, Anchor Marine defeated Asian Stars by two wickets, while in the second semi-final, Ocean Fair defeated ANIB Bulls by four wickets. Asif Hayat of ANIB won the Best Bowler award, while Ahmad Shabir of Anchor Marine was adjudged the Best Batsman of the tournament. Asif Hayat of ANIB was declared Man of the Tournament. Chief Guest Raghuv Arora of City Diamond along with Freddy Sidhwa and chief organiser Tariq But gave away the prizes.