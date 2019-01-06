Dubai: Ocean Fair Cricket Club lifted the Vego Cricket Cup by defeating Multiplex Challengers by four wickets with just four balls to spare at the Ocean Fair cricket ground in Dubai Investment Park.
Chasing Multiplex’s impressive total of 190 runs in 20 overs made through Ratheesh Poojary 90 in 45 balls, Ocean Fair chased the target through Rishi Ramchandani’s unbeaten 71 and Mohammad Ilyas’s 61 runs.
Waheed Ahmad helped Ocean Fair reach the target through a mighty six in the last over.
Earlier, Waheed and Hafeez Afridi had taken Multiplex’s three wickets each while captain Freddy Sidhwa and Marlon Fernando bagged two wickets each.
Individual awards: Best Batsman: Gerard Andrade (All Star Rangers), Best Bowler: Basit Ali (Ocean Fair) Man of the Tournament: Vishnu Padalla (Multiplex Challengers).