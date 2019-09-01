India cricket team celebrate their victory against Pakistan during their ICC World Cup campaign. Image Credit: AP

Bengaluru: The Indian selection committee led by M.S.K. Prasad on Sunday chose Nick Webb as the top candidate for the Indian team’s strength and conditioning coach, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said.

The selectors met at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru along with fitness expert Ranadeep Moitra to conduct a practical assessment of the five shortlisted candidates for the position.

The BCCI said that Webb had been chosen as top candidate with Luke Woodhouse and Rajnikanth Sivagnanam in the second and third positions, respectively.

A BCCI functionary said that the new contracts would come into effect from September 5 and all the necessary approvals will be received by then.

The Indian team is also expected to return on the same day as the second Test against West Indies concludes on September 3.