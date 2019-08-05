Daniel Vettori Image Credit: AFP

Wellington: New Zealand Cricket (NZC) on Monday retired former skipper Daniel Vettori’s jersey number 11.

“Players that represent New Zealand in 200 ODIs have their shirt number retired. Daniel Vettori who wore number 11 has played the most ODIs for the Black Caps with 291,” NZC said in a tweet while revealing the Test jersey numbers of their players ahead of the two matches against Sri Lanka.

Left-arm spinner Vettori scalped 305 wickets in 291 ODIs he played for the Black Caps. He also scored 2,253 runs which included four half centuries.

The 40-year-old also played 113 Tests in which he picked 362 wickets and amassed 4,531 runs, including six centuries and 23 fifties.