New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson. Image Credit: Twitter

Wellington: New Zealand has called up uncapped fast bowler Kyle Jamieson as a replacement for the injured Lockie Ferguson ahead of the second Test against Australia, starting in Melbourne on December 26.

The 24-year-old Jamieson, who is 6ft 8 ins, has not played for New Zealand in any format but has 72 first-class wickets at an average of 27.93.

He claimed a New Zealand record six wickets for seven runs playing for Auckland against Canterbury in a domestic Twenty20 match in January and scored a century from 110 balls for New Zealand A against England last year.

“Standing at over 2-meters tall he obviously gets good bounce and brings something different to our other pace bowlers,” New Zealand coach Gary Stead said.