Raza to lead team against USA and Scotland to be held at Sharjah and ICC Academy

UAE's Ahmad Raza. Image Credit: Ahmed Kutty/Gulf News

Dubai: A new selection committee has picked the UAE team that will take on USA and Scotland in the six-match tri-series starting from Sunday to December 15.

The matches will be held at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium and ICC Academy, Dubai.

Though Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) hadn’t officially announced the change in the selection committee, it is understood that former UAE captains Khurram Khan and Mohammad Tauqir are not in the new panel.

An official press release announcing the team had Dr. Tayeb Al Kamali, as Emirates Cricket Selection Committee Chairman and Board Member with his statement saying: “Emirates Cricket is honoured to host the third series of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2. We look forward to welcoming teams from the USA and Scotland, and to what we envisage will be highly entertaining, competitive matches.”

The rest of the members in selection committee are yet to be announced.

The UAE team will be led by Ahmad Raza, who impressed everyone with his captaincy during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifiers held in UAE last month. The team has budding youngsters such as Vriitya Aravind, Jonathan Figy and Karthik Meiyappan.

The UAE will open their four-match campaign against the USA at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

The Sharjah Stadium officials have announced that the venue, which is in the Guinness Book of World Records stadium and holds the record for highest number of ODI games played so far at 238 will add three more to its tally with UAE v USA match on December 8, USA vs Scotland on December 9 and UAE vs Scotland on December 11. All matches commence at 10am and will be streamed live on Emirates Cricket’s YouTube Channel.

UAE squad: Ahmed Raza, Rohan Mustafa, Jonathan Figy, CP Rizwan, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Usman, Basil Hameed, Zawar Farid, Vriitya Aravind (WK), Waheed Ahmed, Karthik Meiyappan, Zahoor Khan, Darius D’Silva and Chirag Suri

Match Schedule

Dec 8: UAE v USA (Sharjah Cricket Stadium)

Dec 9: USA v Scotland (Sharjah Cricket Stadium)

Dec 11: UAE v Scotland (Sharjah Cricket Stadium)

Dec 12: UAE v USA (ICC Academy Oval 1)

Dec 14: USA v Scotland (ICC Academy Oval 1)