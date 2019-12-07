Rishab Mukherjee’s all-round show goes in vain in thrilling final

Sharjah: Middlesex University emerged as the champions of the Maxtalent Pride Cup played at Skyline University College Ground in Sharjah, defeating Manipal University team in a thriller.

Manipal team, made up of many UAE under-19 players, batted first and scored 128 for five in 20 overs.

Brandon Martis hit 30 runs off 25 balls while Rishab Mukherjee hit a run-a-ball 29 runs while Mukul Jayraj too hit a run-a-ball 37 runs.

Chasing the target, Middlesex’s Arjun Sawant hit 54 off just 50 balls while Karan Menon and Usama Saleem chipped in with 39 and 24 runs respectively.

Manipal and UAE under-19 star bowler Rishab’s spell of four for 16 went in vain. Sawant bagged Player of the Final award while Mukherjee won the best bowler of the tournament.

Karthik Meiyappan of Manipal bagged best batsman and Player of the Tournament award.