The former England skipper tweeted he only saw animals during his travels in India

Michael Vaughan Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

New Delhi: Michael Vaughan's comments about Indian roads sent social media in a tizzy after the former England skipper said he only saw animals during his travels.

"Love travelling in #India... So far this morning we have seen elephants, cows, camels, sheep, goats & pigs all in the middle of the road," Vaughan said in a tweet.

Finding his comments derogatory, there were immediate responses from fans and followers of the game.

"Focus on selecting the English team for the World Cup and the Ashes. Heard Aussies are back in form just at the right time," said a fan replying to Vaughan's tweet.

"We know that feeling since you get to see *only pigs* in England. Variety is good right?" another fan said, with tongue firmly in cheek.

Vaughan is in India as an expert for the Indian Premier League (IPL).