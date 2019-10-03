Faisal XI down Lyari Kings by four wickets for Division two title

Mavericks Cricket Club with ANIB officials after clinching the ANIB Reliable Trophy at the Dubai International Stadium. Image Credit: Organisers

Dubai: Mavericks Cricket Club defeated AAA Defenders by one wicket through a Super Over finish to lift the Al Nabooda Insurance Brokers (ANIB) Reliable Trophy in the Division one final.

ANIB, who are the official sponsors of the UAE national team, staged the ANIB Reliable Trophy Division one and Division two matches at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium and at the ANIB Oval and International Cricket Council Academy grounds.

Batting first, Mavericks posted 122 for six in the allotted 20 overs through Syed Danish, who top scored with a run-a-ball 43 runs and Junaid Hussain, who chipped in with 30 runs off 24 balls and S. Adnan’s 21 runs from 13 balls.

Shamroz Khan of Defenders took two wickets for 14 runs.

Chasing the score, AAA Defenders too posted 122 for six through Fawad Jalil’s 29 runs and Omer Farooq’s unbeaten 39 equalled the score.

Jalil and Farooq were involved in a crucial 35 run partnership.

Two run outs changed the complexion of the game completely and the scores were level at the end of 20 overs.

In the Super Over, Defenders made 7 for 1 and Mavericks, chased down the target with one ball to spare.

Mavericks’ Abdul Wahab bagged the best batsman award while Intizar Ali was adjudged the best bowler. Rizwan Amanath of Defenders won the Player of the tournament award.

In the Division two final, Faisal XI defeated Lyari Kings by four wickets.

Lyari Kings scored 127 for four through Uzair Aizaz’s 28 off 17 balls.

Aziz Ansari then top scored with 57 off 47 balls.

Ammad Jami’s unbeaten 22 runs off 19 balls helped Kings to cross the 100-run mark.

For Faisal XI, Sanaullah Baloch bagged two wickets.

Chasing the total, Faisal XI reached the target losing six wickets after Sajid Khaleel hit a quick 27 runs off 17 balls and through unbeaten knocks from Sheridan Hadfield (36 runs off 23 balls) and Adnan Ul Mulk’s (25 from 32 balls).

Abid Nini and Talha Bin Saleem picked two wickets each.

Jaseem Parambathazhath from Dentsu Aegis won the best batsman award while Rahul Sagar from Lyari Kings bagged the best bowler award.