Kolkata: It’s a pity that the BCCI Board President’s XI versus Secretary’s XI exhibition match at the Eden Gardens, played a day before the Indian cricket board’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) in the city on Saturday, had to be played behind closed doors in these Covid-19 times.
It’s not everyday that one gets Sourav Ganguly, president of BCCI and ‘Dada’ to his legion of fans, launches into a cover drive again or Mohammed Azharuddin - representing Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) - walking out to bat at a venue which had been his happy hunting ground. Or better still, the sight of Ganguly and Azhar turning their arm over to open the bowling for their team with their gentle medium pacers.
Jay Shah, the BCCI secretary who captained his side, won the toss as his team compiled a competitive total of 128 for three wickets in their quota of 15 overs. Ganguly’s side fell a run short losing five wickets during their efforts.
President’s XI began their chase well but Jay Shah ran through the middle order, claiming three wickets of which two came in one over. Ganguly chipped in with 35, which included four boundaries and two sixes which came off his customary lofted drives against spinners, before retiring.
A number of other former first class cricketers, like Mithun Minhas who represented Delhi, were also in action before the BCCI mandarins move onto more serious stuff of the AGM on Saturday.