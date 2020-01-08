Tom Latham Image Credit: AFP

Wellington: Tom Latham became the latest casualty from New Zealand’s tour of Australia after X-rays confirmed the opening batsman broke a finger in the third Test in Sydney, the team said on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old, who led the team in the absence of the ill Kane Williamson in the 279-run loss that completed a 3-0 series whitewash by the Australians, is expected to be out of action for four weeks.

New Zealand host India later this month in a T20 series, but Latham was unlikely to make that squad anyway having not played a T20 international since 2017.

The team said in a statement they expected he would be fit for the three-match one-day series that starts in early February.

Latham was just one of three players to have broken bones on the tour, with opening bowler Trent Boult sustaining a fracture in his right hand during the second test in Melbourne.

Matt Henry, Boult’s replacement for the third game at the Sydney Cricket Ground, then broke his left thumb while fielding early on the first day.