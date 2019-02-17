Dubai: Lahore Qalandars defeated Karachi Kings by 22 runs in the battle of the two big Pakistan cities in the fifth match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the Dubai International Stadium.
Though Lahore could muster only 138 for 6, their bowlers Haris Rauf with a fine spell of 4 for 23, backed by Rahat Ali (3 for 19) and Shaheen Afridi (2 for 20) bowled out Karachi for 116 runs in 19.5 overs.
Karachi Kings, after winning the toss, elected to bowl.
Openers Fakhar Zaman and Sohail Akhtar put on 50 runs in the first six overs.
Though no boundaries were scored off the first over of Mohammad Amir, from the next over from Usman Shinwari, the batsmen scored freely.
Zaman and Akhtar hit boundaries off Shinwari and in the third over, Akhtar even hit a mighty six off Sohail Khan.
In the eighth over, 19-year-old left-arm spinner Umer Khan had Akhtar caught by Babar Azam at long off for 39.
Off spinner Sikandar Raza got the wicket of Zaman, who slashed and edged to wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan for 26. Umer also picked the prize wicket of AB De Villiers, who hit straight to Ravi Bopara at mid-wicket for 3.
Skipper Mohammad Hafeez and Anton Devcich added another 21 runs in 3.3 overs before Hafeez got run out to a direct hit from Sikandar Raza.
Next man Brendan Taylor too perished to a run out for 13 after adding 24 runs for the fifth wicket in 3.2 overs.
Devcich, who was stroking well, pulled Mohammad Amir to Ravi Bopara the mid-wicket for 28 to squander all chances of a score over 150 runs.
Chasing the total, Karachi lost their opener Liam Livingstone for 11 when Shaheen Afridi clean bowled him in the second over.
Mohammad Rizwan joined Babar Azam and put on 47 runs in the next nine overs before Hardus Viljoen clean bowled Azam, who went for a wild shot.
Colin Ingram joined Rizwan, who kept stroking beautifully. In the last five overs, Karachi needed 49 more runs but Ingram got bowled by Shaheen Afridi for 16.
A sudden drizzle stopped play for 10 minutes at 90 for 3 in 15.2 overs. Ravi Bopara lasted just five balls to score one run when he hit to Zaman at mid-wicket off Haris Rauf.
A well set Rizwan too fell for 30, clean bowled by Rauf.
Karachi needed 43 runs off last 18 balls. Imad Wasim hit Afridi over long on for a six, still 32 runs were needed off the last 12 balls. He also hit Rauf for a boundary but fell to lifting Rauf to Yasir Shah at long on boundary for 17. Rauf also clean bowled Sohail Khan with the next ball.
With 23 runs needed off the last over, Mohammad Amir fell to the first ball of the over from Rahat Ali getting caught by De Villiers at cover. Ali then dismissed Sikander Raza off the fourth ball and also Usman Shinwari with the fifth ball to bowl out Karachi for 116 runs.
Brief scores:
Lahore Qalandars bt Karachi Kings by 22 runs.
Lahore Qalandars 138 for 6 in 20 overs (Fakhar Zaman 26, Sohail Akhtar 39, Anton Devcich 28, Umer Khan 2 for 25) Karachi Kings 116 in 19.5 overs (Babar Azam 28, Mohammad Rizwan 34, Shaheen Afridi 2 for 20, Haris Rauf 4 for 23, Rahat Ali 3 for 19).
Man of the match: Haris Rauf