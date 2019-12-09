Gary Kirsten. Image Credit: Ahmed Kutty/Gulf News

New Delhi: With Cricket South Africa (CSA) in disarray, former opener and coach Gary Kirsten could return to help the team in a mentor’s role for the series against England.

“I would always be willing to help where people think I can add value. It would, however, have be part of a bigger process to the commitment to rebuild a solid system,” Kirsten told ESPNCricinfo.

The dark clouds are all over CSA at present, but the suspension of chief executive Thabang Moroe also has a silver lining as this could mean the speeding up of former South Africa skipper Graeme Smith’s appointment as Director of Cricket.

South Africa’s title sponsors Standard Bank on Friday announced the end of their partnership once the current deal ends next year on April 30.