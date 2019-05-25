Dubai: Kerala Overseas Cricketers (KOC) emerged as the champions of the Dubai Cricket Council’s Forty Force tournament, beating Dubai Mammoths in the final by 21 runs at the Sevens ground.

The KOC is made up of former Kerala state players and has earned the honour of winning a title in their debut tournament in UAE’s domestic cricket.

KOC, captained by Reji Mohan, posted 192 for six in 25 overs after electing to bat — riding on Kerala’s star player of the 90s PG Sundar, who topscored with 49 runs off 50 balls. He was well backed by Vinan Nair with 33 runs off 24 balls. Shajil Balan, through a breezy 44 of 22 balls with six boundaries and a six and skipper Mohan’s quick 25 off just 11 balls, helped KOC swell their total.

Mammoths could not get off to a strong start — mainly due to the swing bowling of Anand Ramaswamy and Biju Thomas that pushed them to 39 for three in eight overs.