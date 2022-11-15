Wellington: New Zealand captain Kane Williamson does not expect teams to blindly copy the template England provided after winning the T20 World Cup in Australia with their unbridled aggression.

An England side teeming with power-hitters and all-rounders suffered a shock defeat to Ireland in a rain-marred contest, but otherwise blew away oppositions en route to their second World T20 title.

They plundered runs in powerplays, barely relented in the middle overs and accelerated again in the death overs, maintaining the kind of tempo which their opponents could only dream of.

Strength and weaknesses

Williamson insisted teams would plot strategies according to their strength and weaknesses.

“The English team has a very strong side and they’re playing a strong brand of cricket, which is very aggressive,” the 32-year-old told Indian journalists in a virtual news conference on Tuesday. “I think it suits the balance of their side.

“Every team is always trying to be nice and clear on the strengths in their team and play according to those and put out their best performances.”

Many observers believe England have revolutionised how cricket’s shortest format is played, but Williamson, whose team lost to Pakistan in the semi-finals, was not so sure.

“They (teams) see the game evolving all the time. But you also see it kind of go in circles where it goes in one direction and then comes back to another.

Best recipe

“At the end of it, I think it’s just trying to understand what the best recipe is for the team you are in with the resources that you have.”

Williamson alluded to Ireland’s victory against England and the Netherlands’ win against South Africa to make his point that T20 cricket was ripe for such upsets.

“There are so many strong T20 sides, and we saw at this tournament more than any other that, on any day, anybody could beat one another.

“That almost happened here as well and we saw a number of upsets.

“It just shows that certainly in this format, and with the match-winners that are in every team, that it can happen.”

Making amends

Meanwhile, veterans Trent Boult and Martin Guptill were on Tuesday left out of the New Zealand squad for home Twenty20 and One Day Internationals against India beginning this week.

The Black Caps host India in Wellington on Friday in the first of three Twenty20 games followed by a three-match one-day series.

Both teams will be looking to overcome the frustration of losing in the semi-finals of the Twenty20 World Cup, which was won by England on Sunday.

Kane Williamson will miss his ace pacer Trent Boult when the Black Caps take on India in the white-ball series. Image Credit: AFP

Guptill, 36, is replaced by rising young batsman Finn Allen, 23, while there is no place among the bowlers for left-arm paceman Boult.

Earlier this year Boult, 33, asked to be released from his central contract and signed for the Melbourne Stars in Australia’s lucrative Big Bash League.

“When Trent opted out of his contract in August, we indicated priority would be given to players with central or domestic contracts,” said New Zealand coach Gary Stead.

World-class ability

“We’re all aware of Trent’s world-class ability, but at this time, we want to give opportunities and experiences to others,” he added.

Allen, who will be playing against India for the first time, has made eight One Day International appearances for New Zealand and has 23 T20 caps.

He hit his highest score of 107 in a T20 match against Scotland earlier this year and scored 95 runs in five matches in the T20 World Cup, with a top score of 42 against Australia in New Zealand’s opening match.

“The emergence and success of Finn at the top of the order in white-ball cricket means a guy of the class of Martin Guptill misses out,” Stead said.

New Zealand squad: