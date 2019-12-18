Johannesburg: Former Proteas all-rounder Jacques Kallis has been appointed South Africa’s batting consultant for the entire duration of their home summer.

Cricket South Africa made the announcement on Wednesday on its official Twitter handle. “Former Standard Bank Proteas all-rounder, Jacques Kallis has been named as the team’s batting consultant for the duration of the summer. He will join the squad for their camp starting in Pretoria today,” the tweet read.

The appointment of Kallis is the latest high-profile name to be inducted in the Proteas’ coaching set-up after Mark Boucher’s appointment as head coach. Kallis, 44, made 519 international appearances for South Africa in which he amassed 25,534 runs and picked up 577 wickets across formats. He featured in 166 Tests, 328 ODIs and 25 T20s.