Star England all-rounder feels the paceman can be a threat anywhere in the world

Jofra Archer celebrates after taking the wicket of Australia's David Warner during the second Ashes Test. Image Credit: AP

London: England vice-captain Ben Stokes believes young speedster Jofra Archer can help them regain the Ashes when they travel to Australia next in 2021-22.

Archer, playing in his debut Test series, picked up 22 wickets in the recently-concluded five-match rubber which ended in a 2-2 draw.

The 24-year-old, who came into the limelight after playing an integral role in England’s maiden World Cup win in June-July, unleashed his pace against the mighty Aussies and kept them on their toes throughout the four Test matches he played in the Ashes.

“I don’t think I’ve seen a more talented bowler in my time. It’s great to have him on your team. No doubt he is the sort of guy who can help get those Ashes back when we go down under [in 2021-22],” Stokes was quoted as saying.

“He’s got experience in that part of the world from playing in the Big Bash too, so he’ll feel comfortable going there and performing.

“When you can bowl 90mph and with the control that he’s got, then he is going to be a huge threat anywhere in the world,” he added.

Stokes further compared Archer to Australian pacer Pat Cummins, who turned out to be the leading wicket-taker with 29 victims in the series and said that he is expecting the Barbados-born player to improve in the future.

“It is very rare for a 24-year-old to be able to come in, be exposed to this environment and then step up and improve game by game as quickly as Jof is doing it,” said Stokes. “There is plenty more to come from him because he is so skilful and picks things up so quickly.”