Sharjah Cricket Stadium has always put it's best foot forward for a India-Pakistan clash in any form. Image Credit: Atiq Ur Rehman/Gulf News archive

Dubai: Have you heard of this one yet: traditional rivals India and Pakistan will once again go head-to-head at the historic Sharjah Cricket Stadium - the venue which witnessed countless of classic clashes?

The marquee contest, however, has one difference - it will be played with tennis balls as a handpicked India XI and Pakistan XI will clash on March 11 on the sidelines of the third edition of 10PL-World Cup of tennis ball tournament. The game is set to be played at 8.30 pm and will feature some of the best tennis ball cricket players in action.

The tournament will be played from March 8-13 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, like in the first two editions.

The last time an India and Pakistan side played each other at Sharjah was in 2013-14 during the final of the Under-19 Asia Cup. The senior sides had clashed for the last time in March 2000 during a triangular tournament also featuring South Africa.

The 10PL tournament is the brainchild of UAE-based company Petromann. The World Cup boasts the highest prize money for tennis ball cricket anywhere in the world at Dh 250,000.

Dwayne Bravo, the white ball specialist from West Indies who is the face of 10PL-the World Cup of tennis ball cricket, offered support to the tournament and the marquee clash. Bravo will make an appearance on the final day of the tournament at Sharjah.

While the India squad for the match will be coached by Bharat Lohar and managed by Javid Shaikh, the Pakistan line-up will have Asif Mumtaz as coach and Usman Manzoor as manager. An interesting choice in the Pakistan line-up is Shiraz Ahmed who played under Bravo’s for Maratha Arabians in their triumphant T10 league campaign at Abu Dhabi.

On the marquee clash, Bravo said: “It is an exciting new initiative by Petromann. The India-Pakistan matches at Sharjah have always been a humdinger. I am expecting no less this time even in the 10PL. I am excitedly looking forward to the clash and to the tournament. I have always believed this tournament promises to be the perfect platform for raw talents to showcase what they are capable.”