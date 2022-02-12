Dubai: The Indian Premier League fever is gaining momentum with the auction being held today and tomorrow. Gulf News and Mr Cricket UAE would like hear from you as to who will get the highest bid from among the Indian players and who among the international players will walk away the top price?
If your answer is “spot on” on for both players, then one UAE resident will get a three nights’ staycation for two people, at a five-star hotel, while one international fan will get flight tickets and two nights stay for two people, to the UAE. The UAE resident will also receive a one-year digital-print subscription to Gulf News and Building a Future — a 400-page pictorial compilation that tells the story of the UAE’s rich history. The international fan will receive a one-year digital subscription to Gulfnews.com and the exclusive book by Gulf News.
Both will get the chance to meet and share their views on the game with Mr Cricket UAE Anis Sajan and Gulf News cricket experts.
Rich knowledge
“This is a big auction and a very special one for the IPL. In the last IPL, we saw how the fans have a rich knowledge about their teams. We would like to get their insight and their views ahead of the new season,” Sajan said.
“IPL fans are very enthusiastic and have a great love for their teams. This just a token of appreciation for their insights into the richest franchise league in the world,” added AKS Satish, Sports Editor, Gulf News.
So, if you are a true blue cricket fan, email us with your choices at readers@gulfnews.com and get a chance to enjoy a break with Gulf News and Mr Cricket UAE. The entries need to reach us by or before 2pm UAE time, tomorrow. And don’t forget to put ‘IPL Auction top player GN-Mr Cricket UAE’ in the subject line of the email, to qualify.
If there are several correct entries, then the final selection will be made using a random picker.