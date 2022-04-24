I remember my article in the first week of the IPL after Sunrisers Hyderabad lost their first two games playing old school cricket. But my word, how they have proved me wrong by winning the next five games in a row to sit at number two in the table with 10 points.

The reason for the turn around has to be their fast bowling which has been getting them wickets up front and more importantly keeping a tight leash in the middle overs as well as in the death overs.

Out of the 140 overs bowled by the Sunrisers till now in their first seven games, their fast bowlers have bowled 130 overs and got them 52 wickets with T Natrajan leading the pack with 15 wickets follwed by pace sensation Umran Malik who has got ten wickets. South African Marco Jansen too has added fire to their bowling attack and picked three wickets in one over yesterday against Royal Challengers Banglore and broke their back to bowl them out for just 68 runs.

Good with the bat

They have kept every opposition down in the last five games to an average score of 140 which their batsman have found easy to chase with Rahul Tripathi leading the chart with 212 runs at a strike rate of 175. Abhishek Sharma too has been good with the bat and has been giving them solid starts scoring two fifties so far.

But what separates them from the other franchises is that they have a young team under Kane Williamson who are hungry for success and have been delivering the goods for the team. Barring Williamson and Bhubaneswar Kumar there are no big names in the team and they have all rallied around their captain and the results are there to be seen.

Without Washington Sundar who is injured, Jagadeesha Suchith has done well in the spin department but with the pitches baking up in the heat of Mumbai, will they continue their good run with the fast bowlers?