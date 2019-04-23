RCB bowler Dale Styn celebrates with team mates after taking the wicket of CSK batsman Suresh Raina during the IPL match between them at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Sunday, April 21, 2019. Image Credit: PTI

Bengaluru: With two back-to-back wins, Royal Challengers Bangalore will aim for yet another victory and keep their slim chances of making it to the play-offs alive when they take on the Kings XI Punjab in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday.

Bangalore will take a lot of confidence from their last victory against Chennai Super Kings, which they registered despite heroics from Mahendra Singh Dhoni in a nail-biting clash.

The inclusion of Dale Steyn has strengthened their bowling attack. He is not only providing the early breakthroughs but also is instilling confidence in others bowlers such as Umesh Yadav and Navdeep Saini. Their batting is thriving thanks to world-class batters like Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers, who have been in good form.

Punjab, on the other hand, lost their previous game against the Delhi Capitals at the Feroz Shah Kotla in the national capital.

Apart from KL Rahul and Chris Gayle, their batsmen have not been performing — a worrying sign for the Punjab-based franchise who are in fifth position in the points table. Their bowling has also been not great with bowlers leaking runs and not picking up wickets at crucial junctures of their games.