Dubai: Five sixes and 36 runs in 2.2 overs. Mohammed Siraj couldn’t complete the third over. He was forced out of the attack after bowling two beamers. The IPL game in 2019 was the lowest point in the Hyderabad pacer’s life.

As a member of the India Under-19 side, Siraj was expected to graduate to the senior team. But the Indian Premier League provided a stiff examination of the speedster’s skill and temperament. And he floundered.

The game against Kolkata Knight Riders was Siraj’s nightmare. With KKR chasing Royal Challengers Bangalore’s score of 205, he dropped Chris Lynn early on. His bowling too unravelled, and RCB went on to lose the match.

The comments were brutal. “When I bowled those two beamers against KKR, people said ‘quit cricket and go back and drive autos with your father’,” Siraj told The RCB Podcast. “There were so many such comments. And people don’t see the struggle behind all this.”

But Siraj was not weighed down by such remarks. Luckily, he had senior pros and former Indian captains Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Virat Kohli to guide him.

“I remember when I first got selected how Mahi Bhai [Dhoni] told me to not listen to everything the people have to say about me. ‘You do well today, and they’ll praise you, and when you don’t, the same people will abuse you. So don’t ever take it seriously.

Life-changing game

“And yes, the same people, who trolled me mercilessly back then, say ‘you’re the best bowler bhai’. So, I know. I don’t want anybody’s opinion. I’m the same Siraj I was back then,” he added.

The change in Siraj’s fortunes came in a year. By sheer coincidence, it occurred in the IPL 2020 game against KKR. Kohli entrusted Siraj with the task of opening the attack, and he swung the ball around to rock the KKR batting. With figures of 3 for 8, Siraj became the first bowler to bowl two maiden overs in the tournament’s history.

“2019, the performance with RCB was so bad that I thought that’s the end of my IPL career,” the pacer said. “But then I realised that I still have age on my side. So I decided to trust myself a bit, and thankfully the RCB management also backed me a lot at that time. I almost thought any franchise in their position would have let go of a bowler after that kind of performance, but they backed me, and then 2020, the game against KKR was a life-changing game for me,” he added.

He went to play for Team India in Australia and returned as the most successful bowler with 13 wickets. Since then, he’s been a permanent fixture in the RCB side besides turning out regularly for India.

Incidentally, Siraj is one of the RCB players retained along with Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell for the next IPL cycle ahead of the mega auction. Siraj’s is not just a rags-to-riches story it’s also a shining example of overcoming adversity.