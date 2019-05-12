Skippers of Mumbai Indians, Rohit Sharma and Chennai Super Kings, MS Dhoni. Image Credit: PTI

Dubai: The epic battle for the 12th Indian Premier League title is set to commence soon.

Mumbai Indians, who were the first to book their slot in the final, take on Chennai Super Kings on a neutral ground at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal, Hyderabad.

The battle is also seen as a clash between the two captains — Mumbai’s Rohit Sharma and Chennai’s Mahendra Singh Dhoni, as they both are match winners and shrewd captains.

The evidence of their brilliance is visible in the records of both the teams as they have both won the title three times.

Chennai has staged a comeback from their defeat to Mumbai in the first qualifier by stopping Delhi Capitals in the second qualifier. Hence will want to avenge their defeat. On the other hand, Mumbai, who have beaten Chennai in the league stage and the playoffs this season, wants to prove that they deserve to be the champions this year.

The battle may well be a clash for dominance between Chennai’s strong spin attack versus Mumbai’s powerful batting line up. It all depends on whether the stars in both the team perform to the role expected off them.

Watch out for Mumbai’s Suryakumar Yadav, the hero of the first qualifier win over Chennai, accurate pacer Jasprit Bumrah and the dangerous hard hitting skipper Sharma.

From Chennai look out for striker bowler Imran Tahir, the aggressive opener Faf Du Plessis and the ever green skipper Dhoni.