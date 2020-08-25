Indian players of Royal Challengers Bangalore arrive in Dubai for IPL 2020 last Friday. Image Credit: Antonin K Kallouche/Gulf News

Dubai: The International Cricket Council (ICC) Academy grounds may have a buzz from Wednesday evening as the first two teams of Indian Premier League (IPL) may get down to practice on completion of their six-day quarantine period on Tuesday. Six of the teams, who are staying in Dubai, will be using the sprawling facility while two more: defending champions Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders are based in Abu Dhabi.

The Indian players of Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab, two teams which arrived here last Thursday, will be completing their mandatory six-day quarantine on Tuesday. ‘‘The players have undergone their third test this morning and should all the results be negative, they are expected to get down to practice from Wednesday,’’ a Royals spokesperson said.

The ICC Academy, which boasts of 38 turf wickets across the two Oval grounds, the net practice facilities as well as the country-specific wickets, have hosted as many as six international teams during the last Asia Cup in 2018 - apart from Under-19 World Cup and several international qualifying tournaments in the past. Speaking to Gulf News, Salman Hanif, Head of Cricket & Events of Dubai Sports City (including Dubai International Stadium & the ICC Academy) said: ‘‘We have kept all the arrangements ready though we are yet to receive a practice schedule of all the teams. In the two Oval grounds, three wickets will be opened up at a time and after they are used for four-five days, the other ones will be given so that the wickets don’t get worn out. This apart, there are adequate number of turf wickets in the net practice area - alongwith six synthetic wickets in the indoor facilities.’’

With the day temperature hovering around 38 degrees, the practice timings have been kept from 4 pm to 11 pm in the evening. While Hanif says that two teams can practise simultanously with all safety measures and social distancing protocol in place, there is talk that the two Oval grounds adjacent to the Rugby Sevens on Al Ain Road may also be kept on stand-bye in case of simultaneous practice sessions.

In Abu Dhabi, both Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders are scheduled to practice in the two Oval grounds adjacent to the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Virat Kohli, captain of Royals Challengers Bangalore, wanted his teammates to be extremely vigilant about maintaining the bio bubble throughout the duration of the tournament through a video conference. Image Credit: Twitter

Meanwhile, Retstrata - the UK-based company which created bio bubble successfully during the two Test series in England on resumption of cricket after the COVID-19 pandemic, have started their spadework to set up the system in the hotels of all eight teams and other stakeholders. According to well-placed sources aware of the operation, all players and members of the bio bubble will be tracked with a monitoring system to ensure none of them (they will have an app on their persons) are breaching it. ‘‘This is precisely how they were able to track that Jofra Archer broke the norm by driving home from Southampton after the first Test instead of driving straight to Old Trafford,’’ sources said.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), meanwhile, had a virtual meeting with representatives of the franchises now in the UAE on Monday for a rundown of the protocol while Royal Challengers Bangalore camp had their own orientation session with the players in a video chat.

“We have a document that the BCCI has written which is basically a part of your contract,” RCB team director Mike Hesson said in their first virtual team meeting, a video of which was posted on the team’s website.

In case of an accidental breach, the former New Zealand head coach said, the player would be put in isolation for a week and must cleKingsar multiple COVID-19 tests before being allowed back in.

“If there is a breach of bio-bubble and if it’s a wilful act then it becomes a contractual issue between the player and RCB. It will be dealt with very seriously,” Hesson said.