Dubai: Sanju Samson’s smashing sensation at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Tuesday evening was not enough to convince the international oddsmakers that he has the potential to emerge as the top batsman of IPL 13 in the UAE.
Samson cleared the boundary nine times in a high-scoring match where Rajasthan Royal’s upset Chennai Super Kings by 16 runs, handing the former three-time champions their first defeat following their opening-day win over defending champion Mumbai Indians.
His 74 off just 32 balls proved the game changer and earned him three bonuses including the coveted Man of the Match award.
However, the oddsmakers were not overly impressed and still have him in ninth place in the pecking order for the top batsmen of the tournament.
Instead, the markets stick with South Africa skipper and Chennai batsman Faf du Plessis as favourite to emerge as the leading scorer together with India and Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kholi.
Both batsmen are available at odds of 9/1 with Englishman Johnny Baristow, who represents Sunrisers Hyderabad, a close second at 10/1.
Sampson, 25, who is also the youngest batsman to score 1,000 runs in the IPL can be backed at 12/1.