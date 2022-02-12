The excitement is at its peak and hundreds of cricketers and countless fans from all over the world will be on the edge of their seats when the paddle will go up and hammer will change the fortunes of many players in the IPL 2022 mega auctions, being held on Saturday in Bengaluru. [1 INR= .049 AED, 1 crore = 10 million]

Auction halted

Proceedings halted as auctioneer Hugh Edmeades collapses on the dais midway of the proceedings.

Harshal back with RCB

Harshal Patel, the Purple Cap holder last year for RCB, was bought back by them for a whopping Rs 10.75 crores. Deepak Hooda, released by Punjab Kings, went to Lucknow for Rs 5.75 cr.

Holder for Lucknow

West Indies allrounder Jason Holder goes to Lucknow Supergiants for Rs 8.75 crores, while CSK and KKR have bought back Dwayne Bravo and Nitish Rana, respectively.

Smith, Raina go unsold

Steve Smith, a former IPL captain, CSK veteran Suresh Raina and David Miller go unsold. Devdutt Padikkal, former RCB opener, goes to Royals for a hefty Rs 7.75 crores.

Jason Roy for Gujarat

Dashing England opener Jason Roy goes to Gujarat Lions for his base price of Rs 2 crores, quite a steal; Royals pick up Shimron Hetmyer for Rs 8.50 crores while veteran Robin Uthappa is back with CSK for Rs 2 cr.

Second round begins

Second round begins after a break with Manish Pandey, a former SRH batter, sold to Lucknow Supergiants for Rs 4.60 crores.

Delhi pick up Warner

In-form Australian David Warner sold to Delhi Capitals, an able replacement for Shikhar Dhawan. Newcomers Lucknow, meanwhile, take Quinton de Kock for 6.75 crores.

Veterans Faf, Mohammed Shami sold

Faf du Plessis sold to RCB for Rs 7 crores and senior Indian paceman Mohammed Shami goes to newcomers Gujarat Titans for Rs 6.25 crores.

Shreyas Iyer now a knight

Shreyas Iyer, around whom there was much speculation, sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for a whopping Rs 12.25 crores.

Trent Boult goes

New Zealand pacer Trent Boult goes to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 8 crores.

Punjab Kings rope in South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada for Rs 9.25 crores, the highest grosser so far.

Kolkata Knight Riders bought back Pat Cummins, Australia's Test captain, for Rs 7.25 crores ($ 958,000) to start building up their pace bowling attack.

Rajasthan Royals snapped up Ravi Ashwin, who had a base price of Rs 2 crores ($ 217,000) for Rs 5 crores ($ 660,000).

Shikhar Dhawan, veteran Indian opener, became the first player to be sold in the auction as he goes to Punjab Kings for Rs 8.25 crores ($ one million). He had a base price of Rs 2 cores ($ 217,000).

Over the years, IPL has been an enormous boon to cricketers as it has given them a huge platform to perform, earn money and fame. Apart from the financial gains, the real value to a cricketer has been the wealth of experience and cricket-related knowledge because of the diversity that IPL provides.

Also, success in the IPL could lead to a player achieving their dream of getting a call from their national teams. So every cricketer wishes to be a part of the league and auction is the first stage of realising their dreams.

On February 12 and 13, the 10 franchises will fight among themselves to fill the remaining slots. Each team can have a maximum number of 25 players and at least 18 in their squad. Amongst 590 players (370 Indian, 220 Overseas), who have registered for the auction, 228 are capped players, 355 are uncapped and seven belong to Associate Nations.

The highest reserve price is Rs 20 million and as many as 48 players have chosen to place themselves in this bracket. There are 20 players on the auction list with a reserve price of Rs 15 millions while 34 players are on the list of cricketers with a reserve price of Rs10 Million.

A total of 10 star cricketers - David Warner, R Ashwin, Trent Boult, Pat Cummins, Quinton de Kock, Shikhar Dhawan, Faf du Plessis, Shreyas Iyer, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Shami, will be the part of the marquee set that will ring in the mega auction.

The marquee set will be followed by a full round of capped players by specialties - batsmen, allrounders, wicketKeeper/batsmen, fast Bowlers, and spin bowlers and then move into a full specialism round of uncapped players. Among the Indian players, the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur and Yuzvendra Chahal are likely to spark a bidding war when the mega-auction commences on Saturday.

Players listed on base price:

Rs 20 million: Pat Cummins, David Warner, Steve Smith, Mitch Marsh, Matthew Wade, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ashton Agar.

Rs 15 million: Aaron Finch, Chris Lynn, Usman Khawaja, Kane Richardson.

Rs 7.5 million: Nathan Ellis, Jason Behrendorff, Sean Abbott, Billy Stanlake, Ben Cutting.

Rs 10 million: Marnus Labuschagne, Daniel Sams, Andrew Tye, Moises Henriques, Riley Meredith, James Faulkner, D'Arcy Short, Josh Philippe.

Rs 5 million: Ben McDermott, Kurtis Patterson, Wes Agar, Jack Wildermuth, Joel Paris, Hilton Cartwright.

Rs 4 million: Tim David, Chris Green.

Rs 3 million: Ben Dwarshuis, Matt Kelly.

1. Chennai Super Kings: (Rs 48 crore, 21 Open Player Slots, 7 Overseas Player Slots).

Rs 2 million: Hayden Kerr, Tanveer Sangha, Alex Ross, Jake Weatherald, Nathan McAndrew, Tom Rogers, Liam Guthrie, Liam Hatcher, Jason Sangha, Matt Short, Aidan Cahill.

Franchisee, Salary Cap left for the 2022 player auction (in Rs. crore, No. of open player slots, No. of open overseas player slots)

2. Delhi Capitals (Rs 47.5 crore, 21 Open Player Slots, 7 Overseas Player Slots).

3. Kolkata Knight Riders (Rs 48 crore, 21 Open Player Slots, 6 Overseas Player Slots)

4. Lucknow Super Giants (Rs 59 crore, 22 Open Player Slots, 7 Overseas Player Slots).

5. Mumbai Indians (Rs 48 crore, 21 Open Player Slots, 7 Overseas Player Slots).

6. Punjab Kings (Rs 72 crore, 23 Open Player Slots, 8 Overseas Player Slots).

7. Rajasthan Royals (Rs 62 crore, 22 Open Player Slots, 7 Overseas Player Slots)

8. Royal Challengers Bangalore (Rs 57 crore, 22 Open Player Slots, 7 Overseas Player Slots)

9. Sunrisers Hyderabad (Rs 68 crore, 22 Open Player Slots, 7 Overseas Player Slots).