Playing till the end

“I’m learning to play till the end and win it for the team. That’s my motto. I’m blessed, grateful and trying my best. I just wanted to make the NRR higher and not think about a hundred,” Jaiswal said. “Blessed to play with all the great players, IPL is a great platform for youngsters to play with greats.”

Chasing 150, Jaiswal’s innings took off from the start, smacking 26 runs in the opening over off Nitish Rana. He reached the quickest fifty in IPL history with the help of seven fours and three sixes, surpassing the previous record of a 14-ball half-century scored by KL Rahul in 2018 and Pat Cummins in 2022.

Jaiswal shared an unbroken 121-run partnership with skipper Sanju Samson for the second wicket as Rajasthan moved to the third position in the points table.

Yashasvi Jaiswal's played a scintillating knock to take Rajasthan home with ease. Image Credit: ANI

Consistent performance

Former Indian skipper Ravi Shastri wants Jaiswal to be fast-tracked into the Indian team, while off-spinner Harbhajan Singh says the left-hander is not knocking at the Indian team’s doors, instead he is breaking it.

“Yashasvi Jaiswal isn’t just knocking at the doors of the Indian Cricket Team, he seems to be breaking it with his consistently good performances. He’s carried his imperious form of domestic cricket into IPL. What a talent he is! The future of Indian Cricket is in good hands,” Harbhajan was quoted as saying by Star Sports.

With the One-Day International World Cup around the corner and skipper Rohit Sharma being not in the best of forms, Jaiswal’s inclusion will give the team the right impetus at the start of the innings, while Rohit could come in at No 4 with Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav to follow.

Preparations for T20 World Cup

“If Team India is focusing on ODI World Cup, selectors should look to give as many opportunities to the youngsters like Yashasvi and Rinku. These players should be fast-tracked and can be prepared for next year’s T20 World Cup in West Indies. If the selectors don’t pick them now then I don’t know what else they are looking for,” Shastri added.

The Mumbai opener so far has 475 runs from 12 matches that includes one century and four half-centuries. He is one run behind Orange Cap leader Faf du Plessis.

Yuzvendra Chahal celebrates a wicket against Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday. Image Credit: Source: IPL Twitter

It was a day to remember for Rajasthan at Eden Gardens as leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal broke another IPL record, becoming the highest-wicket after surpassing Chennai all-rounder Dwayne Bravo. The Rajasthan leg-spinner, who has regained his mesmerising spell this season, has 187 wickets in 143 matches, overtaking Bravo’s tally of 183. Chahal also has moved to the top of the Purple Cap for the highest wicket-taker with 21 wickets this season. while Jaiswal plays with his heart, Chahal plays with his mind.

Playing with his mind

“Yuzvendra Chahal does not play the format, but plays with the mind of the batter. He bowls completely with his mind and is not afraid of getting hit for sixes. He makes the best use of the pitch and due to this the batsmen find it difficult to play him,” Harbhajan added.

Royals are marching majestically ahead with Jaiswal and Chahal leading the show.