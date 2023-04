200th match

The experienced CSK and India all-rounder, Ravindra Jadeja, praised Dhoni’s record and referred to him as a legend in both Indian cricket and CSK. He also expressed that defeating the RR would be the ideal way to honour Dhoni on his 200th match as captain.

“What can I say! He is a legend of not only CSK, he is also a legend of Indian cricket. I would like to wish him good luck. Hopefully, we will win the game tomorrow and give it as a gift to him on his 200th match as captain. Hope to continue the momentum of how we have played in the last two games,” Jadeja told reporters ahead of the match against RR.

Reflecting on the Chepauk wicket, Jadeja said the game against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) was not like the usual Chepauk wicket and the bowler had to adjust according to the situation.

Line and length

“If you are playing in Chennai, you have to bowl according to the wicket. In Chennai, the wickets are favouring spinners, so I don’t think we can try too many different things. We can just stick to the basic line and length. It also depends on the field we are bowling with.