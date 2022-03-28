World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Seth Rollins has taken to social media to send a message to Kolkata Knight Riders’ Venkatesh Iyer as the Indian Premier League geets up and running, telling the KKR batter to “go on and grab that cup”.
WWE put out a video message from Rollins to Iyer, in which the wrestler told the opener that he was going into an important tournament and gave the Indian cricketers his blessings.
“You got the Indian Premier League ahead of you, you need my blessing to go and grab the cup. So prepare yourself to be blessed by the visionary and go on and burn it down,” Rollins said.
The American wrestler told Iyer that he was excited to know that the Indian cricketer his huge fan. “It felt so good that it is going to give me the momentum I need to proper me to all the way to Wrestlemania, where I do best and make moments,” Rollins said.
Iyer was one of the players KKR retained after he made a huge impact at the top of the order in the second leg of IPL 2021 in the UAE last year. That performance propelled Iyer to a place in the India white-ball team.
They got the 2022 season off to a flyer with a six-wicket win over defending champions Chennai Super Kings on Saturday.