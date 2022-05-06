David makes it count

Tim David, the hulk from Hong Kong, is showing he deserved more game time for MI than he actually got. Going at a 190-plus strike-rate, he and Tilak Verma are looking to take it to 170-plus but will it be enough?

Rashid on the money

Rashid is doing the damage again, claiming the big wicket of Pollard. The West Indian was looking to play out his overs but the canny leg spinner gets one to spin away from him as Pollard plays down the wrong line and loses his off stump. The quick wickets have certainly slowed down Mumbai.

Look who's there...

Sangwan rewarded

Gujarat pull back with two key wickets of SKY and Kishan. Pradeep Sangwan's ability to take the pace off the ball works as SKY mistimes a shot and is taken at mid wicket by Rashid Khan. Kishan, looking good in his 45, follows soon after.

Rashid does the damage

Rohit goes for a reverse sweep against Rashid and is caught in front of the wicket. Initially ruled not out, Titans decide to go upstairs and are awarded with a big breakthrough. The Hitman was looking so good that he could have just carried on.

In case you have missed this one...

MI's best Powerplay

The bat swing of Rohit looks ominous as MI are enjoying a great Powerplay. The pressure is on Pandya, who brings in Rashid Khan & then Lockie Ferguson but neither make an impact as the five-time champions race to 63/0.

'Hitman' looks good

The strip looks a belter and one wonders if Pandya's call to field was a prudent one. Rohit Sharma is looking good as he opens with a lofted off drive off Alzarri Joseph for first four of the day. A pick-up shot off Shami, albeit a cheeky one, flies for six over fine leg.

Gujarat opt to bowl

Welcome to Match No.51 of the season. Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya wins the toss and elects to field at Brabourne. The table-toppers have then gone back to their template of chasing and will want to rock the Mumbai top order early on.

Kolkata: Table-toppers Gujarat Titans, the surprise package of IPL 2022, will be looking to seal the play-off spot with just two more points when they take on a misfiring Mumbai Indians in Match No.51 at the Brabourne Stadium this evening.

The Hardik Pandya-led team, written off before the tournament, had grown stronger with each game to emerge as a major title-contender and nobody is reading much into a freak loss against Punjab Kings in the last game. It would be, however, interesting to see if Pandya prefers the experiment of batting first again with an eye on getting used to all kinds of scenarios ahead of the business-end of the tournament.

An interesting sub-plot of the game will be how Pandya fares in this game – his first against the old franchise which had released both the Pandya brothers after a long association. The ongoing season has seen a resurgence of sorts in Hardik the performer as well as the birth of a new leader.

However, one should write off Mumbai only at their own peril. With a first win under their belt in the last game against Rajasthan Royals after eight losses on the trot, Rohit Sharma’s men will go into this match with no pressure.