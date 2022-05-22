Hyderabad finish on a high

Sunrisers Hyderbad, after a good start and a perfect finish, finished with over par 157 for seven against Punjab Kings in the dead rubber at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

Punjab left-arm spinner Harpreet Brar turned the match in Kings’ way with a three-wicket spell, but the pacers were gifting away plenty of runs in the final four overs, which cost them 58 runs. These freebies could come to bite Punjab when they chase as Hyderabad possess one of the most potent attack in this Indian Premier League Season 15.

After losing their way in the middle overs, Washington Sundar and Romario Shepherd played some big shots to put on a 58-run partnership for the seventh wicket off 4.5 overs. The final over provided the best drama when three wickets fell and a fourth off a free hit, which was a not out.

Hyderabad, who lost the wicket of Priyam Garg, steadied the innings through the team’s two top-scorers Abhishek Sharma and Rahul Tripathi, who put on 47 runs in quick time. And the exit of Tripathi brought Markram, who also kept the scoreboard ticking. But Sunrisers lost wickets at regular intervals and that put them on the backfoot before Punjab pacers let the Hyderabad batters off the hook. Though most of the Hyderabad batters got their starts, none could go on to make a big score.

It’s going to be a difficult chase for Punjab and should they lose an early wicket, it will be difficult for the Kings to get out of Sunrisers’ stranglehold. It is the same pitch on which the match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians took place, which means there will be more wear and tear as it will be fourth innings in the last two days. Advantage Hyderabad.

Punjab pacers let Sunrisers off the hook

Washington Sundar and Romario Shepherd have continued to take the attack to their rivals by scoring 36 runs in two overs, thanks to some very ordinary bowling effort from Punjab pacers. These overs could prove costly for Punjab as the wicket has been consistently assisting the bowlers, especially the spinners as the match progressed. After 18 overs, Sunrisers are 135/5.

Brar spins a web around Hyderabad

Harpreet Brar must be proud of his third wicket. The left-arm spinner pushed the ball a bit faster that allowed it to spin and bounce and caught Markram by surprise. Despite the South African checking his drive, he lost the balance in the process and dragged his feet outside the popping crease and was stumped by Jitesh. Brar’s brilliant four-over spell comes to an end with the spinner getting three wickets conceding just 26 runs. After 15 overs, Sunrisers are 96/5.

Pooran lets Hyderabad down by gifting his wicket

It was a big stage for the newly appointed West Indies’ white-ball skipper Nicholas Pooran to show that he could take the responsibility and thrive in the absence of Williamson. But the left-hander went for a wild swing over the covers only to edge the ball angled across to the wicketkeeper. Had he stayed till the end, his knock could have made a big difference as Pooran has showed his big-hitting credentials in the past few games. Another lefty, Washington Sundar is giving Markram the company for the last six overs of the innings. After 14 overs, Hyderabad are 90/4.

Brilliant catch ends Abhishek’s knock

A brilliant innings comes to a brilliant end. Abhishek Sharma could not get the elevation right, but still the ball was travelling to the long-on fence. Liam Livingstone timed his jump to perfection to pull off a stunning catch inches from the fence to dismiss the left-hander for 43. The youngster could end the season with his head held high. Nicholas Pooran and Aiden Markram have a big role to play in the final game of the season. Another 80 runs off nine overs will give the bowling-strong Hyderabad a good total to defend. After 11 overs, Sunrisers are 79/3.

Punjab get Hyderabad’s top-scorer

Tripathi was furious in the fashion he got out. And he should be, so! A rank bad ball outside the leg-stump resulted in the right-hander hitting the sweep straight to Shikhar Dhawan, who doesn’t miss these offerings. Against the run of play, Hyderabad have lost another wicket and now the Sunrisers’ fortunes rest on Abhishek Sharma as it is increasingly getting difficult to play the shots early in the innings. After 10 overs, Hyderabad are 71/2.

Abhishek and Tripathi steady Hyderabad

Hyderabad’s top two run-scorers in this season, Rahul Tripathi and Abhishek Sharma, have given the former champions the right start despite an early setback. The left-right combination have been adopting a cautious but aggressive approach, putting the bad balls to the fence. After 7 overs, Sunrisers are 52/1 with Abhishek on 32 and Tripathi, who must have been disappointed after missing the bus for the Indian team, is on 15.

Garg continues to disappoint Sunrisers fans

Priyam Garg and Abhishek Sharma have been highly spoken about in the past few years, but today Sharma, for the first time, has played all the matches in an IPL season and will be leading Sunrisers charge in the absence of skipper Kane Williamson. On the other hand, Garg continued to disappoint his backers by gifting his wicket early to Kagiso Rabada on a dry surface that will be difficult for strokeplay. After 3 overs, Sunrisers are 18/1.

Skipper Bhuvneshwar wins toss and elects to bat

Sunrisers’ new skipper Bhuvneshwar Kumar won the toss and elected to bat first against Punjab Kings. Sunrisers have made three changes to the squad with Romario Shepherd and Jagadeesha Suchith replacing Kane Williamson and Natarajan. Punjab skipper Mayank Agarwal has brought in Shahrukh Khan, Prerak Mankad and Nathan Ellis for Rajapaksa, Rahul Chahar and Rishi Dhawan.

All eyes on Umran and Arshdeep in dead rubber

Dubai: Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings will meet in a dead rubber in Match 70 of the Indian Premier League at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai today [Sunday].

The last match of the league phase seldom doesn’t have any consequence on the outcome of the final league table, however, in a change from the past, both teams are out of the reckoning for the play-offs after Delhi Capital’s loss in their final match of Season 15 to Mumbai Indians knocked them out and propelled Royal Challengers Bangalore to the fourth qualification spot.

Both Hyderabad and Punjab have to blame themselves for their miserable situation in this league. While Sunrisers had a bad start, the Kane Williamson-led team steamrollered their opponents with a five-match winning run with pace ace Umran Malik marshalling the conquests. However, the former champions could not sustain the momentum and followed it up with another string of five loses to be eighth among the 10-team league. Incidentally, Sunrisers finished eighth and last in the last edition held in India and the UAE with just six points.

Lack of consistency

Punjab too had a similar topsy-turvy form, but unlike Sunrisers, the Kings didn’t manage to score two consecutive wins in this whole season and have been having a win-loss run right from Match 1. Similar to the past seasons, the lack of consistency has come to plague the team once again and while the bowlers did well the batters failed in the early part of the season, and vice-versa in the latter half.

However, both teams should take credit to the fact that youngsters like Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh could find their way into the Indian team, while the talented left-hander Abhishek Sharma has finally lived up to his expectations after a few seasons in the IPL. On the other hand, Shikhar Dhawan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have regained their forms and have sent out strong signals to the selectors that they are not a spent force yet. While Bhuvneshwar found a place in the Twenty20 side, no such luck for Dhawan, who must have lost out to Ishan Kishan. The former Indian opener will be eager to prove the selectors wrong in today’s clash.