Match summary: Sunrisers make light of a paltry chase

Kolkata: It was an unforgettable evening for Sunrisers Hyderabad, who were all over their opponents Royal Challengers Bangalore in beating them by nine wickets in the evening game of IPL 2022 today.

The outcome of the match was almost a foregone conclusion after the Sunrisers paceman, led by Marco Jansen (3/25) and T.Natarajan (3/10) brought the formidable RCB line-up on their knees on a lively wicket. Jansen, the gangly South African left-armer knocked off the wickets of an in-form captain Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli and young opener Anuj in the second over of the day – a blow from which their rivals could never recover.

The chase was short and sweet as skipper Kane Williamson allowed his younger partner partner Abhishek Sharma take the role of an aggressor in their bid to finish in minimum overs. Sharma fell for a delightful 47 off 28 balls, including a maximum off Mohammed Siraj, as they completed the chase in eight overs.

The win has propelled Sunrisers to second spot with five wins from seven matches, while RCB slipped to fourth having played an extra game. However, the ‘Orange Army’ has now laid down the marker with five wins in a row - riding on arguably the best pace attack among the 10 teams this season.

08:14PM



Abhishek the aggressor

Sunrisers openers Kane and young Abhishek Sharma show the right intent to finish off things in a hurry. Sharma has clobbered Mohammed Siraj upfront for a maximum and follows it up with a few delightful, lofted shots on the off.

07:45PM



Mid-match summary: Sunrisers pacers knock Bangalore cold

Kolkata: In an unhappy coincidence of sorts, Royal Challengers Bangalore came close matching their lowest total in the history of IPL when on the same day (April 23) in 2017, they had folded up for 49 against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens.

They bettered it by 19 runs to be eventually bundled out for 68 in what was an extremely spineless batting performance by one of the title-aspirants. For the statistically inclined, it was the sixth lowest total in the league's 15-year journey.

Sunrisers, who chose to field, will owe a lot of it to Marco Jansen – the gangly South African left-arm paceman who knocked off the wickets of an in-form captain Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli and young opener Anuj in the second over of the day. Kohli looked completely bereft of confidence when he again drove at a Jansen delivery on a probing offstump line and was caught at second slip - his second golden duck in a row.

The scoreboard read eight for three and soon enough 20 for four when Glenn Maxwell fell to T. Natarajan, who showed he was clearly on a comeback trail. While Jansen (3/25) and T.Natarajan (3/10) did a bulk of the damage, Umran Malik continued to spread terror among the lower half of RCB batsmen.

07:15PM



A relentless Malik

If Umran Malik was more like an uncut diamond last season, he has come back as a more finished product this year and had been showing far better control in last few matches. He finishes with one for 13 from four overs, showing how much respect he is drawing from the rival batters.

06:56PM



DK fails to salvage innings

After the pace bowlers, RCB batters fail to use the change of pace to their advantage and surrender two wickets to left-arm spinner Jagadeesha Suchith. After Prabhudessai was caught outside the crease, Dinesh Karthik fails to prolong the innings and falls without scoring. The writing is very much on the wall.

06:41PM



06:32PM



Tall order for Shahbaz, Prabhudessai

It's been one of the worst Powerplay performances by any team in the IPL this season as RCB finish it at 31 for four. The task is cut out for Shahbaz and newcomer Prabhudessai to cope with this relentless pace attack. Mind you, Umran Malik is still to come...

06:19PM



Kohli clueless again

Cricket can be such a mindgame as Kohli's dismissal shows again. Jansen's angular delivery on the offstump had the former Indian captain looking to push at it again and Markram took a low catch in second slip. Anuj Rawat's defensive prod to Jansen takes the edge and Markram again does the rest.

06:10PM



What a start for Hyderabad!

A sensational start for Hyderabad as the tall South African Marco Jansen rips the heart out of Bangalore batting, claiming captain Faf and Virat Kohli in successive deliveries. And that's yet another golden duck for Kohli...

06:04PM



06:02PM



05:45PM



05:38PM



Sunrisers opt to field

Welcome to Match No.36 of IPL 2022. Sunrisers skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and no prizes for guessing - has opted to bowl. The idea is certainly to unleash Umar Malik and his pack of seamers on the Brabourne wicket which has a smattering of grass.

Kolkata: Royal Challengers Bangalore will cast a wary eye on a resurgent Sunrisers Hyderabad when the two face off in a South Indian derby in the evening match of IPL 2022 today.

The Faf du Plessis-lead team may be sitting pretty in second position in the table with 10 points, but there is little to choose between them and Sunrisers who are in fifth two points adrift. Both teams are coming on the back of wins – with RCB defending a total of 181 against Lucknow Super Giants while the Orange Army has shaken off a rusty start to have won all their last four games.

The refreshing aspect about Sunrisers’ game had been their seam bowlers coming to the party as Umran Malik’s sizzling pace has become one of the major talking points of this season. In a format which has been dominated by the batters, it’s difficult to recall when did a homegrown pacer last capture the imagination in this manner in IPL.

RCB, on the other hand, have the Virat Kohli conundrum on their hands and the Sunrisers bowlers know what line to bowl to him. His golden duck in the last game completed 100 competitive matches without a century, but one would like to believe that the master batsman is just one good innings away from getting his touch back.