The unbeaten Gujarat Titans clash with Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 21 of the Indian Premier League 2022 at DY Patil Stadium on Monday. Follow the updates...
Dubai: After winning the MRC Nagar Derby against Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad would have got the much-needed momentum in Season 15 of the Indian Premier League, but they will be up against high-flying debutants Gujarat Titans at DY Patil Stadium on Monday.
Gujarat Titans might be a new team, but they are already playing like a well-oiled machine and the improbable win they achieved against Punjab Kings, where Rahul Tewatia scored two sixes off the last two balls after Shubman Gill showed his Twenty20 class with a knock of 96.
With Gujarat skipper Hardik Pandya now bowling at full pace that compliments his aggressive batting style, the newcomers are proving to be a total package and are ready to move in for the kill.
Hyderabad’s fortunes revolve around skipper Kane Williamson and his shrewd assessment of the game. The Kiwis star is yet to get a big score and the 30-odd runs against should have helped him overcome the rust and build on it. Opener Abhishek Sharma’s authoritative 75 is a good news for Sunrisers, who will be at the same venue where they tasted their lone success so far.
Bowling has always been a strong point for Hyderabad in the last several seasons and it’s no different this time around. A big test for Gujarat batters against the rising team.