Powell and Warner having fun at the park

Powell has come good at a good time and has started enjoying his batting, hitting the cricket ball long and high and his only a couple of runs away from his half-century. Debutant Tyagi bowled a good over to contain the score and now the game rests on Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Umran Malik. At 79 and 12 balls to go, will Warner get his century. Wait and watch. After 18 overs, Delhi are 174/3.

07:27PM



Stage set for some amazing fireworks

Four overs to go, it is make or break situation for Sunrisers. Two of Hyderabad bowlers, Umran Malim and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, have one over each, which means others need to fill the other two. Warner is threatening to take it higher while Powell is also finding his range. Stage set for some fireworks. After 16, Delhi are 147/3.

07:15PM



Sunrisers need wicket, else forget the match

The ball tracking shows how calculated assault Warner had employed. He defended the deliveries bowled on the stump while trying to get the maximum out of the freebies that were offered to him. The runs are coming in thick and fast with almost every over costing Sunrisers over 10 runs. At this time, the balance is heavily tilted in favour of Delhi. After 14 overs, Capitals are 135/3 with Warner on 72 and Rovman Powell 18.

07:01PM



Belligerent Warner keeps haunting Sunrisers bowlers

Delhi batters have been toying with the Sunrisers bowling and Williamson must be feeling the absence of Natarajan and Sundar in the middle overs. After 11.1 overs the Captials are 105/3 with Warner standing tall with an aggressive half-centuries, his 89th in Twenty20. With more 50 ball remaining, Delhi well could go past the 200-run mark, which will be a big test for the Sunrisers batting.

06:50PM



Pant’s brilliant cameo comes to an end

It seemed like Pant has come to the party after staying silent for a while. In this crucial match, the Delhi skipper must have felt the need to prove on big stage and picked debutant Shreyas Gopal to slaughter him. The left-hander, however, punishing the good balls to three sixes and a four was out off the last ball, a full toss outside the off stump was dragged back on to his stumps. Pant has done his bit, 27 from 16. After 9 overs, 85/3.

06:36PM



Warner a delight to fans and worry to Sunrisers

Left-handers are a treat to watch, though Warner is not known for silken grace and finesse in his shots, but the Australian is a treat to watch with his elegant punches off the front foot and plays the pull and cut off the backfoot with disdain, square of the wicket. He is in ominous touch and could prove the thorn in Sunrisers flesh. After 7 overs, Delhi are 51/2. With still plenty of batting to come, Pant and Warner need to play sensibly until over 13.

06:23PM



Warner shows who the master is

Williamson, in change from the past, unleashed the dreaded Umran Malik in the powerplay to break the budding, dangerous partnership of Warner and Marsh. The Australian pair are born and bred on quick wickets and they enjoyed the contest with the left-hander treating himself to two fours and a six. Despite Umran steaming in, Warner is not unruffled by the pace and has ample time to pick his spots. But unexpectedly the slower ball from Sean Abbott ended Marsh’s brief innings, getting out caught and bowled for 10. After 4.2 overs, Delhi are 37/2.

06:12PM



Bhuvneshwar strikes early for Sunrisers

Delhi Capitals have got a mixed start after losing opener Mandeep Singh in the first over to Bhuvnesh Kumar. However, with ball moving and pacers getting the bounce, Warner, who also got a couple of boundaries, and Mitchell Marsh are ensuring that they don’t lose more wickets at the start. After two overs Capitals are 11/1, which included Bhuvi’s maiden-wicket over.

05:41PM



Williamson gets lucky with the toss again

Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to field first, starting the match between Warner and his bowlers. Karthik Tyagi and Sean Abbott and Shreyas Gopal will be making their debuts for Hyderabad. Marco Jansen misses out along with Washington Sundar and Natarajan. On the other hand Delhi have made four changes Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel, Chetan Sakariya and Mustafizur Rahman are out while Mandeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Ripal Patel and Anrich Nortje are in.

Delhi start as favourites

Sunrisers, after twin reversals, need to regain the winning momentum in their push for the play-off spot, but will find it hard to overcome a versatile and varied Delhi Capitals in Match 50 at Brabourne Stadium on Thursday.

Skipper Kane Williamson has been relying heavily on the pace attack, led by the mercurial Umran Malik, to shore them up almost everytime. But in the last two games, when the bowlers had their off days, Sunrisers look very pedestrian and lacked the supremacy that was the hallmark of their wins.

Sunrisers' weaknesses

The Hyderabad outfit had a similar start to the season, when they lost the first two games before bouncing back with five wins. The second leg too began on a similar fashion, losing the eighth and ninth games. However, it will not be easy for them to reproduce the same form as the teams have now understood the strengths of Sunrisers, more importantly their weaknesses. The lessons learnt from the two defeats of Sunrisers are: they are not able to set big scores and the bowlers are not able to contain the run flow if they don’t get early wickets in the powerplay.

Chennai Super Kings had a pedestrian start to their innings during poweplay, but went past a score of 200 against Sunrisers. Compounding the Sunrisers problem is the lack of quality spinners. Washington Sundar, who could bowl four economical overs, has been suffering from one injury to the other and with wickets getting slower due to constant use, the pacers will have less impact on these low-bounce wickets.

Warner threat

Sunrisers will have a distinct disadvantage to start with against Delhi Capitals, where Hyderabad discard David Warner will be eager to prove a point to his former side. Hyderabad’s former player Rashid Khan made them pay while turning up for Gujarat Titans, they must be hoping not to encounter a similar fate against Warner.

Delhi captain Rishabh Pant has been getting starts, but is not able to convert them into a big score and is yet to play a match-winning knock. Delhi team wear a more rounded and settled look and have a batting line-up that almost runs till the end. Capitals start as favourites in today’s contest between Delhi’s batters and Hyderabad bowlers.