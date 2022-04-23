A relentless Malik

If Umran Malik was more like an uncut diamond last season, he has come back as a more finished product this year and had been showing far better control in last few matches. He finishes with one for 13 from four overs, showing how much respect he is drawing from the rival batters.

06:56PM



DK fails to salvage innings

After the pace bowlers, RCB batters fail to use the change of pace to their advantage and surrender two wickets to left-arm spinner Jagadeesha Suchith. After Prabhudessai was caught outside the crease, Dinesh Karthik fails to prolong the innings and falls without scoring. The writing is very much on the wall.

06:41PM



06:32PM



Tall order for Shahbaz, Prabhudessai

It's been one of the worst Powerplay performances by any team in the IPL this season as RCB finish it at 31 for four. The task is cut out for Shahbaz and newcomer Prabhudessai to cope with this relentless pace attack. Mind you, Umran Malik is still to come...

06:19PM



Kohli clueless again

Cricket can be such a mindgame as Kohli's dismissal shows again. Jansen's angular delivery on the offstump had the former Indian captain looking to push at it again and Markram took a low catch in second slip. Anuj Rawat's defensive prod to Jansen takes the edge and Markram again does the rest.

06:10PM



What a start for Hyderabad!

A sensational start for Hyderabad as the tall South African Marco Jansen rips the heart out of Bangalore batting, claiming captain Faf and Virat Kohli in successive deliveries. And that's yet another golden duck for Kohli...

06:04PM



06:02PM



05:45PM



05:38PM



Sunrisers opt to field

Welcome to Match No.36 of IPL 2022. Sunrisers skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and no prizes for guessing - has opted to bowl. The idea is certainly to unleash Umar Malik and his pack of seamers on the Brabourne wicket which has a smattering of grass.

Kolkata: Royal Challengers Bangalore will cast a wary eye on a resurgent Sunrisers Hyderabad when the two face off in a South Indian derby in the evening match of IPL 2022 today.

The Faf du Plessis-lead team may be sitting pretty in second position in the table with 10 points, but there is little to choose between them and Sunrisers who are in fifth two points adrift. Both teams are coming on the back of wins – with RCB defending a total of 181 against Lucknow Super Giants while the Orange Army has shaken off a rusty start to have won all their last four games.

The refreshing aspect about Sunrisers’ game had been their seam bowlers coming to the party as Umran Malik’s sizzling pace has become one of the major talking points of this season. In a format which has been dominated by the batters, it’s difficult to recall when did a homegrown pacer last capture the imagination in this manner in IPL.

RCB, on the other hand, have the Virat Kohli conundrum on their hands and the Sunrisers bowlers know what line to bowl to him. His golden duck in the last game completed 100 competitive matches without a century, but one would like to believe that the master batsman is just one good innings away from getting his touch back.