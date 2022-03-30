07:23PM



Harshal plays on Russell's patience

Harshal Patel vindicated RCB's faith on him as he was one of the few players to be retained this season. After playing on Russell's patience with four dot balls, he induces a false stroke from him and erstwhile teammate DK completes the catch. A 125-ish total, which KKR can hope at best, is certainly not going to be enough.

06:58PM



RCB very much in control

Tonight's contest at DY Patil Stadium has been a different story so far. Wanindu Hasaranga scalps Narine, Jackson in one over and this brings in Andre Russell. The West Indian faces a Hobson's Choice about his approach as he now has only Sam Billings as the last of the recognised batsmen - and it's only the halfway mark.

Narine, Billings in repair job

Unlike the first match, the KKR batting line-up is being being tested today. Captain Shreyas Iyer, their man in form, wanted to take on Hasaranga too early in his innings and paid the penalty. It's now left to the hit-and-miss approach of Sunil Narine and the astute Sam Billings.

06:20PM



Knights on backfoot after powerplay

Nitish Rana miscues a pull and becomes the third KKR wicket to fall inside powerplay. The Knights have failed to take advantage of the field restrictions with some faulty shot selection - managing 44 for three.

Venkatesh Iyer falls

Knights lose Venkatesh cheaply again. The tall left-hander, who was being kept on a leash by some disciplined bowling, was cramped by the extra bounce in Akash Deep's delivery as he went for the pull and the bowler completes a c & b dismissal. RCB attack has been very disciplined during the powerplay.

05:41PM



Tim Southee in

KKR make one change as Tim Southee, the senior Kiwi paceman, comes in place of Shivam Mavi. RCB, meanwhile, are fielding an unchanged side - keeping faith in the combination which went down in the first game.

05:35PM



RCB opt to bowl

Faf du Plessis wins the toss and decides to have a bowl as the dew factor is expected to play it's part here as well - his counterpart Shreyas Iyer says he would have done the same. The wicket looks a shade drier than Sunday's game, but it is still expected to be a batter's paradise.

Kolkata: A run-fest is likely on the cards when Royal Challengers Bangalore takes on Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 6 of IPL 2022 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai this evening.

The venue, which saw Punjab Kings chase down a 200-plus target against RCB on Sunday, looked a belter and Faf du Plessis’ team will hope to make the most of their batting arsenal - which boasts of a certain Virat Kohli - to get back to winning ways. The Knights, on a high after bucking the trend against Chennai in the opener, will want to keep up their momentum.

On a track which will offer little margin of error for the bowlers, there has to be a greater sense of discipline from both teams. Mohammed Siraj proved quite expensive in their first game for RCB and needs to watch out while for their rivals, a big plus is that Kiwi veteran Tim Southee is available for selection.