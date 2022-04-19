The toss, changes and teams
The Lucknow Super Giants win the toss and elect to bowl first. Both teams field unchanged playing XI from the previous game.
The teams
Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (captain), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi.
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (captain), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj.
Preview: Lucknow, Bangalore fight for a spot at the top
The Lucknow Super Giants and the Royal Challengers Bangalore face off at Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium on Tuesday, and the winner could soar to the top of the IPL 2022 points table.
Both have four wins from six games, and the losses have stemmed from poor batting displays. That’s a worry since both have good batters in their ranks, and it’s just that they have not come good at the right time.
KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock of Lucknow form a destructive opening pair, followed by Manish Pandey, Jonny Bairstow and Deepak Hooda. And they have a bunch of allrounders who can be a handful with the bat, but their bowling has suffered.
Bowling worries haunt Bangalore too, with pace spearhead Mohammad Siraj going through an appalling dip in form. Josh Hazlewood’s metronomic precision and Harshal Patel’s bag of tricks keep them afloat. And Wanindu Hasaranga’s blend of leg-breaks and googlies have provided breakthroughs, but RCB haven’t capitalised on them. The batting also should come good as they can’t expect Dinesh Karthik to stage rescue acts every time.
So here’s a chance for Bangalore to put forward an improved performance against Lucknow, who are coming off a win against the Mumbai Indians. A place at the top of the points table, dislodging the Gujarat Titans, is enough incentive.