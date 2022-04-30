MI on top of run-rate

Suryakumar tries to ensure Mumbai's run-rate doesn't slow down with some improvisations on a wicket which has begun to tire a bit. Tilak Verma, one of the few finds for them in s dismal season, is looking good but they have quite a task ahead of them. Chahal introduced to the attack...

Ashwin, Boult strike

Mumbai's hopes of a successful chase receives early jolts as first Rohit Sharma (2) falls to Ashwin and then Ishan Kishan departs, thanks to an ungainly slog off Boult. A poor start again and it's a pity to see Kishan fall to such a cavalier stroke.

Mid-match summary: Buttler lone bright spot as Royals fail to get going

Kolkata: Jos Buttler anchored Rajasthan Royals once again as their batting unit failed to click against Mumbai Indians with a fine effort of 67 (52 balls, five fours & four sixes) to reach a competitive total of 158 for six wickets at the D.Y. Patil Stadium.

The evening was a poignant one with the Royals deciding to remember Shane Warne, their first captain and the spin legend who passed away too soon in early March. However, after being sent into bat, a disciplined Mumbai attack kept the Royals’ high-flying top order on a leash, including the unstoppable Buttler.

While Jasprit Bumrah and Daniel Sams were tight, debutant seamer Kumar Kartikeya was particularly impressive with figures of 4-0-19-1 with the wicket of skipper Sanju Samson. It was a rare occasion to see Buttler’s strike rate failing to cross 100 till the last leg of innings when he took on young spinner Hrithik Shokeen for four sixes in an over before mistiming him for the fifth one to lose his wicket. They would have been hard-pressed to reach the 150-mark but for Ravi Ashwin's cameo.

It’s a job well done by the Mumbai bowlers, who has given their batters a window to log their first points in an absolutely forgettable campaign so far. Can they do it on the occasion of 35th birthday of skipper Rohit Sharma on a wicket which is not easy to bat on?

Shokeen's revenge

Four sixes off the first four off off spinner Shokeen by Buttler and the signs were ominous. However, the in-form batter who was struggling with his strike-rate, then reaches out for a fuller delivery but fails to make the right connection and is caught. Riyan Parag, who scored a valuable 50 in the last game, follows thereafter.

Buttler service is back

Yes, Buttler is clear in his mind about what he wants. He tears into young Shokeen, who made such a promising start, for four sixes in a row to reach his half-century. Will it all six maximums here?

Shane Warne, Royals' first captain-mentor who helped them lift their only IPL title in 2008, loomed large at D.Y. Patil Stadium in Mumbai. Image Credit: Twitter/IPL

Taking it deep?

Buttler, Mitchell are playing some sensible cricket - secure in the thought that Joss the Boss can explode later. There is Hetmyer, Parag to follow and a total in the region of 165-170 can be a challenging one here.

Big breakthrough

The youngsters are doing the early damage for Mumbai. Kumar Kartikeya, the MP bowler who was signed up as a replacement, gets Sanju Samson to shape for a drive over extra cover but it ends in the hands of sweeper cover Tim David. Looking good during his innings of 16, Samson's wicket could be crucial for the Pink Army.

Shokeen's first IPL wicket

Spin comes in the form of young Hrithik Shokeen and he repays Rohit's faith immediately. Padikkal free his arms against the off spinner who pitches one outside the offstump but fails to clear the long off where big man Pollard completes the catch.

Good start for Royals

Buttler and Padikkal get the Royals off to a decent start - but the latter enjoys an early slice of luck when he is dropped by Tim David by backward point. A huge shout for lbw against Buttler is also turned down.

Play begins as emotions run high...

Mumbai opt to field

Welcome to Match No.44 of IPL 2022. Mumbai Indians have won the toss and elected to field, still looking for that elusive first win. Can they do it to spoil the party for Rajasthan Royals, for whom it's almost like playing a Shane Warne testimonial.

Kolkata: Rajasthan Royals, well-poised in second position of the IPL points table, will not want to take their feet off the pedal when they take on wooden spooners Mumbai Indians in the 44th match of the season this evening.

The emotional quotient of the match will be overpowering with Royals celebrating the life and times of Shane Warne on Saturday, their first captain under whom the franchise had won their only title in 2008. The legend had always been a loyal brand ambassador for the Pink Army and it’s anybody’s guess that they would be keen to walk away with full points and stay focused in their pursuit of the play-offs after a long time.

Sanju Samson’s team had been looking the team to beat and are coming on the back of a thumping win against Royal Challengers Bangalore while on the other hand, Rohit Sharma’s men went down to Lucknow Super Giants by 36 runs in their last game.

The five-time champions had been enduring their worst season so far but with nothing much to lose, they may try to come back hard and try to spoil the party for the Royals.