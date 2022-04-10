06:38PM



Royals lose Buttler early

Royals reach 44 for one after powerplay but Lucknow will take that as they have got rid of the dangerous Buttler early. Avesh Khan, who has a knack of providing the breakthrough inside first six overs, bowls a fuller length delivery which shatters the stumps as the English batter misses the line in going for a big shot.

06:22PM



Padikkal leading a charmed life

Royals send out their ideal opening pair and Buttler seems to be continuing from his previous match. Rahul brings on Bishnoi inside powerplay, but the leg spinner fails to hold onto a sitter from Padikkal. Buttler, meanwhile, hoists Holder straight down the field for the first six of this match.

06:02PM



Lucknow win toss, elect to field

Welcome to match No.20 of the season at Wankhede Stadium. K.L.Rahul, the Lucknow Super Giants captain, has won the toss and decided to field - which seems to be the going template in the evening games in Mumbai.

Kolkata: Lucknow Super Giants, who have laid down an early marker in IPL 2022, will be up against an in-form Rajasthan Royals in the 20th match of the season in the second match of the day.

KL Rahul’s men, who have scored three wins out of four matches to find themselves in a surprising third spot in the table, have grown with each game with their allrounders serving them well and young leg spinner Ravi Bishnoi proving to be an ace in the pack.

Royals, who have covered all the bases in this year’s auction and are desperate to shed their under-achievers’ tag, have largely relied on the class of Jos Buttler so far – who has 205 runs from three matches so far. He is followed by Shimron Hetmyer, who has scored 109 runs in three games and has proved to be a difficult batter to bowl at.