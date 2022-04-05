Unbeaten Rajasthan Royals clash with the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai today. Follow the highlights of the action.
Padikkal keeps scoreboard ticking
Padikkal has been in good touch. He continues to bat in that vein, picking a six off Siraj and four from Willey. Rajasthan 26/1 in 4.1 overs.
Jaiswal’s lean patch continues
Yashwasvi Jaiswal hadn’t have scored well in the first two games, so the caution is understandable. His miserable run continues, playing tentatively at David Willey and is bowled. This has been the pattern for Rajasthan, and that brings Devdutt Padikkal to the crease. Rajasthan are 7/1 in 201 overs
The toss and teams
RCB win the toss and choose bowl first. Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals field unchanged sides.
Rajasthan Royals XI: S Samson (captain, wicketkeeper), Jos Buttler, Yashaswi Jaiswal, D Padikkal, , S Hetmyer, R Parag, R Ashwin, N Saini, P Krishna, T Boult, Y Chahal
Royal Challengers Bangalore XI: F Du Plessis (captain), A Rawat, D Karthik (wicketkeeper), S Rutherford, V Kohli, D Willey, W Hasaranga, S Ahamad, H Patel, M Siraj, A Deep
Rajasthan favourites to win against Bangalore
The Rajasthan Royals are in an unfamiliar position of leading IPL the points table. Two good wins on the strength of some explosive batting and doughty defence of their big totals have made them a side to reckon with in Season 15.
Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan square off with the Royal Challengers Bangalore, who will be aware of that the rival batting is not solely reliant of centurion Jos Buttler and Samson, but also Devdutt Padikkal and Shimron Hetmyer. Some good picks in the auction in the form of Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Yuvzendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin have given plenty of teeth to the bowling attack.
Bangalore are coming off a win and loss with Faf du Plessis at the helm. Du Plessis, Virat Kohli and Dinesh Karthik form a formidable batting line-up, but the bowling is a bit thin. They heavily rely on Mohammed Siraj, Sri Lankan leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga and Harshal Patel.
Rajasthan look favourites to stretch their win streak when they meet Bangalore at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium tonight.