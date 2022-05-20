Ashwin strikes

It's finally Ravi Ashwin who ends a marauding 83-run stand by catching Conway in front of the stumps as he went for the sweep. A bit of 50-50 decision after the DRS but Ashwin has got his man.

06:29PM



Biggest powerplay against RR

It's a monstrous powerplay by CSK, the highest against Royals this season. Moeen had been punishing a bowler like Boult by hitting through the line and reaches his 50 in no time. It could be Chennai's day today.

06:16PM



This will be music to the ears of CSK fans.

06:11PM



Boult strikes

The New Zealander strikes in the powerplay again - a classical left-armer's fuller delivery angling away from Gaikwad who shapes for a big drive but edges it to Samson. Not the kind of start Chennai wanted in first over after taking up batting.

05:46PM



Royals get a timely boost as Hetmyer is back after attending a family call while Rayudu is back to add more depth to Chennai middle order.

05:37PM



Chennai opt to bat

Welcome to Match No.68 of the season. Chennai have won the toss and elected to bat against Rajasthan in a match where the Pink Army has lots to play for.

Kolkata: Rajasthan Royals will want to win big against a somewhat demoralized Chennai Super Kings when they clash this evening at Match No. 68 of the season as the last pieces of jigsaw for the top four spots of IPL 2022 falls into place over today and tomorrow.

The Sanju Samson-led Royals, who are now in third position with 16 points and a net run-rate of + 0.304 after 13 matches, still have a chance to dislodge Lucknow Super Giants from the second position. A top-two finish always has it’s advantages as they play the first Qualifier and the winner moves straightaway into the final.

The Pink Army may like to bat first at the Brabourne Stadium with this mind and will rely heavily on Jos Buttler, very much the topscorer in the league though he has been a bit quiet in the last few matches. Samson will do well not to tinker with the batting line-up at this stage as any slip-up at this stage may undo all the good work in the earlier part of the season.