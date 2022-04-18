The Rajasthan Royals and the Kolkata Knight Riders have fallen off the perch on the IPL 2022 points table as they square off today [Monday] at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Both will be keen to put the recent reverses behind them.
The clash pits two of the best spin attacks this season. Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin have played an integral role for the Royals, while Sunil Narine has been at his miserly best for the Knights. Spin is also a worry for KKR as the form of Varun Chakravarthy, who was brilliant last season, continues to be dismal.
Jos Buttler has been Rajasthan’s batting bulwark, with Shimron Hetmyer providing the last-order burst. More consistency from Devdutt Padikkal and captain Sanju Samson will help them to healthier totals. The bowling has been generally good, with Trent Boult providing the cutting edge, but the slog has been a source of concern.
That’s the worry for Kolkata too, having leaked runs in the last four overs. Batting has been generally good early in the tournament, but its fragility has been exposed in recent games, where allrounders Pat Cummins and Andre Russell rushed to KKR’s rescue.
A win is critical for both sides to return to the winning ways. So who has the edge? Too close to call. Because they are evenly matched.