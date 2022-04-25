The Chennai Super Kings take on Punjab Kings in Match 38 of the Indian Premier League 2022 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday. Follow the updates...

Dhawan crosses 6,000 IPL runs

Punjab have changed their throwing caution to the wind approach and playing the ball on merit, taking their time to get their eye in. The ball is coming on nicely to the bat and both Shikhar Dhawan and Mayank Agarwal are not willing to give in without a fight. Dhawan, in the process, completes 6,000 runs in IPL. After 2 overs, Punjab are 13/0.

Chennai win toss and elect to bowl

Chennai Super Kings skipper Ravindra Jadeja wins toss and elects to bowl first. Going by Sunday’s game, to be played on the same ground, it’s not going to be easy to chase. However, in another record of sorts, Punjab’s new skipper Mayank Agarwal has lost six out of seven tosses. Chennai have retained the squad that beat Mumbai, while Punjab make three changes - Sandeep Sharma, Rishi Dhawan and Bhanuka Rajapaksa in place of Shahrukh, Khan, Nathan Ellis and Vaibhav Arora. Kings have strengthened their misfiring batting by playing both Bairstow and Rajapaksa.

Chennai fielding a worry

The Chennai Super Kings will be eager to avenge the humiliating loss they had suffered at the hands of Punjab Kings in the first leg as both the teams face off in the return leg at the Wankhede Stadium today.

With both teams at the bottom half of the table at eighth and ninth positions, Chennai will be entering the fray on a high after a thrilling last-ball victory over Mumbai Indians while Punjab’s fortunes have gone south since the 54-run triumph in Match 11 at Brabourne Stadium earlier this month.

The Punjab Kings have steadfastly been going downhill and one of the primary reasons for their lacklustre form, suffering three losses in the last four games, is the abject failure of their batting.

Barring Liam Livingstone, none of the other batters have been consistent enough to give them a challenging total for Punjab bowlers to make a match of it. The experienced Jonny Bairstow is yet to fire and it looks like the England batter will pave the way for the return of Bhanuka Rajapaksa to the playing XI. Incidentally, the last match the Sri Lankan left-hander played was against Chennai on April 3.

The history also is not in favour of Punjab as Chennai hold the upper hand in the head to head record, with the Yellow Lions winning 16 of the 27 meetings so far.

On the other hand, Chennai wear a settled look and the players seemed to have found their roles to perfection. Mahendra Singh Dhoni reproduced his old magic that had made him the most-feared finisher of the game by hitting Jaydev Unadkat to 18 runs in the final over to give Chennai an improbable win.

While the form of former skipper is a pleasing news to the Whistle Podu army, the current skipper Ravindra Jadeja is having a horrid time with bat and the ball for the defending champions. Though it is understandable as every player goes through this phase in their career, what is alarming is that the brilliant fielder has been dropping catches and seemed to be completely distracted. Fielding overall has been a cause of worry for the Super Kings, who have been missing many chances that have comeback to haunt them. David Miller played a match-winning knock for Gujarat Titans after he was dropped midway through his unbeaten 94, while Tilak Varma, dropped very early in the innings, steadied Mumbai innings to give the five-time champions a challenging total.